Manifest A European Summer With A Minimal French Riviera Makeup Look

French women are often referred to as the epitome of style. From their classic silhouettes to their carefree approach to beauty, the natural grace and charm of French it girls like Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot remain inspirations for lovers of fashion and beauty. As the fashion capital of the world, it's no wonder that Parisian women have a monopoly on the effortlessly stunning aesthetic. The "French girl makeup look" is marked by nude or red lips and fresh skin, but obviously style varies even within their culture.

While Paris still remains a top destination for those enamored by all things French, the south of the country is a worthy contender. The French Riviera lines the coast of the country, touching the deep blue Mediterranean Sea. Home to some of France's best hidden beaches, balmy weather, and lush architecture, the tropical location is a beautiful holiday destination.

With any vacation, our beauty routines change based on what we're doing or where we are. An everyday look won't be the same as the fun, tropical-tinged makeup beats we do when traveling. If you want to do your makeup to visit one of Europe's best vacation destinations or just because you're inspired by it, this is the perfect French Riviera makeup style.