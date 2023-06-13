Manifest A European Summer With A Minimal French Riviera Makeup Look
French women are often referred to as the epitome of style. From their classic silhouettes to their carefree approach to beauty, the natural grace and charm of French it girls like Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot remain inspirations for lovers of fashion and beauty. As the fashion capital of the world, it's no wonder that Parisian women have a monopoly on the effortlessly stunning aesthetic. The "French girl makeup look" is marked by nude or red lips and fresh skin, but obviously style varies even within their culture.
While Paris still remains a top destination for those enamored by all things French, the south of the country is a worthy contender. The French Riviera lines the coast of the country, touching the deep blue Mediterranean Sea. Home to some of France's best hidden beaches, balmy weather, and lush architecture, the tropical location is a beautiful holiday destination.
With any vacation, our beauty routines change based on what we're doing or where we are. An everyday look won't be the same as the fun, tropical-tinged makeup beats we do when traveling. If you want to do your makeup to visit one of Europe's best vacation destinations or just because you're inspired by it, this is the perfect French Riviera makeup style.
How to get the French Riviera makeup look
In general, French women tend to start with a smooth base that mimics their natural skin. To avoid having to use full coverage foundation, begin your base prep with skincare. Start out with cleansing your skin for a fresh epidermis — the Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel is a popular French pharmacy product that's available in the U.S.
To moisturize, dot on the Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre. Formulated with aloe vera and beeswax, it's non-comedogenic and great for every skin type. For makeup, opt for a lightweight skin tint or tinted moisturizer for a natural summer look. If you don't need coverage all over the face, use your finger or a damp beauty blender to tap the skin tint onto the places that need it.
If you do have a blemish or some discoloration that you want to cover up, go in with a buildable concealer that matches your skin tone. The Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer covers up spots while still leaving you with a skin-like finish. Go over your T-zone and the spots where you applied concealer with a small amount of powder.
Bronzed skin is a must
French women often wear bronzers to create a natural, healthy glow. To mirror that look, but make it appear as if you attained it by laying out in the sun, be a bit more heavy-handed with your application. Choose a bronzer that doesn't have any shimmer for the most natural look. The Perricone MD No Makeup Bronzer can be mixed in with your foundation or applied on its own. Apply it to the cheeks, temples, and other places where the sun naturally hits.
To lean into the natural aesthetic, follow up with some blush on the cheeks and eyelids. The Violette_FR Bisou Blush is a matte cream blush with various marbled pigments in one, delivering dimension to your cheeks. Although we think of the classic red or nude lip when it comes to French women, instead go for a bold, satin lipstick that matches your blush color. The Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color has an intense color payoff and a smooth, satin finish that lasts through everything from sailing along the Mediterranean to indulging in tarte tropézienne.
Finish off the look by curling your lashes and swiping on the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Extension Mascara. Designed for sensitive eyes, the mascara thickens and lengthens the lashes, giving off a "your lash, but better" effect.