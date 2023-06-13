What We Know About Treat Williams' Wife, Pam Van Sant

Actor and Hallmark star Treat Williams died at 71 on June 12, 2023. His death was caused by injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. Just hours before his death, he posted a photo and video on Instagram of the lawn of his home in Manchester, Vermont. Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant. Williams and Van Sant had been married since 1988 and had two children together, Gill and Elinor.

According to US Weekly, the couple met while Van Sant was working as a waitress in New York (via Mary Ellen Mark). Although she does not have as many credits as Williams, Van Sant has a bit of acting experience as well, having guest-starred on an episode of the PBS show "American Masters" about Edgar Allan Poe. She was also listed as an assistant producer and the assistant to writer-director Joyce Chopra for that specific episode.