What Happened To Neuro After Shark Tank

Entrepreneurs Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen came into the tank asking for $750,000 in exchange for 5% equity in their business. They pitched their company, Neuro, as gum and mints made from natural caffeine, L-theanine, and vitamin B. It was a way to get a much-needed energy boost without crashing or loading up on sugary drinks.

Neuro already had over a million dollars in revenue when they filmed their pitch to the sharks in August 2019, and their brain and health-conscious product intrigued two Sharks. Robert Herjavec was willing to part with a million dollars for 20% equity of Neuro. Kevin O'Leary offered Yoshimura and Chen the $750k for 5% they asked for, but with a 50 cent royalty until he recouped a million dollars. O'Leary stood firm on negotiations while Herjavec dropped to a 14% equity buy-in, but the businessmen left without a deal.

"We had a great time in there but the deal terms didn't make sense," Yoshimura told Insider. "It was an insane experience. We were in there for almost two hours, but they cut it down to seven minutes," the CEO added. Despite leaving the tank empty-handed, Neuro is a successful business with millions in profit.