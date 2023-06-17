Everything We Know About Peter Phillips' Relationship With Lindsay Wallace

Royal grandson Peter Phillips may be a divorcé of just two years, but he has already found love again with Lindsay Wallace, and the couple appear to be going strong. The lovebirds made their public debut at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022, just three months before her death in September 2022 at age 96.

Since then, Phillips and Wallace have been a staple at other royal events such as his uncle King Charles III Coronation in May 2023. The day after, the two were spotted at the Coronation Concert once more.

Interestingly enough, neither Phillips nor Wallace have royal titles. His mother Princess Anne and father Captain Mark Phillips refused to give him and his sister Zara the titles for fear that they wouldn't be able to live a normal life. In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Anne said she believed she made the right decision to withhold the titles due to the difficulties that can come with being a member of the palace.

Wallace comes from a wealthy family, though none of them have any direct family ties to Buckingham. The daughter of an oil tycoon, Wallace is also a parent of two children from her previous relationship, something she has in common with Phillips. While the intricate details of their relationship is mostly kept private, here is everything we know about their union.