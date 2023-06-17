Everything We Know About Peter Phillips' Relationship With Lindsay Wallace
Royal grandson Peter Phillips may be a divorcé of just two years, but he has already found love again with Lindsay Wallace, and the couple appear to be going strong. The lovebirds made their public debut at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022, just three months before her death in September 2022 at age 96.
Since then, Phillips and Wallace have been a staple at other royal events such as his uncle King Charles III Coronation in May 2023. The day after, the two were spotted at the Coronation Concert once more.
Interestingly enough, neither Phillips nor Wallace have royal titles. His mother Princess Anne and father Captain Mark Phillips refused to give him and his sister Zara the titles for fear that they wouldn't be able to live a normal life. In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Anne said she believed she made the right decision to withhold the titles due to the difficulties that can come with being a member of the palace.
Wallace comes from a wealthy family, though none of them have any direct family ties to Buckingham. The daughter of an oil tycoon, Wallace is also a parent of two children from her previous relationship, something she has in common with Phillips. While the intricate details of their relationship is mostly kept private, here is everything we know about their union.
Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace sparked a romance same year his divorce was finalized
Peter Phillps and Lindsay Wallace initially sparked dating rumors in March 2021. That is when Phillips was spotted at Wallace's home in St. Cyrus, Scotland. In June of that year, Phillips had finalized his divorce with management consultant Autumn Kelly. Many have speculated that Phillips was secretly dating Wallace as early as 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the couple has never confirmed this.
Phillips introduced his grandmother to his new love in January 2022, months before they made their first public appearance as a couple. Since this outing, during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee the following June, Phillips and Wallace have been inseparable.
The following month, the two came together to attend Wimbledon, sitting in the royal box. Wallace's presence around the Buckingham family signals that she's been given the approval of the royals, despite having two children and uncertainty surrounding her marital status. In November 2022, The Sun reported that Wallace was still legally married, but had been separated for a while.
Peter Phillips sister introduced him to Lindsay Wallace
Though Lindsay Wallace has no familial ties to Buckingham Palace, she ran in similar circles as Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips. In fact, it was Phillips' sister Zara who introduced the pair. As it turns out, Zara and Wallace attended Gordonstoun Boarding School together in Scotland. Through his sister, Phillips developed a friendship with Wallace. After she attended Zara's wedding to Mike Tindall, the relationship between Phillips and Wallace grew.
With the two still going strong, it's easy to assume wedding bells are in the future. However, both have remained tight-lipped about any plans to walk down the aisle. For now, Phillips and Wallace continue growing closer. She has been seen joyfully interacting with Phillips' daughters, Savannah and Isla.
Shortly before Queen Elizabeth II passed away, a source told The Sun that she approved of Wallace being Phillips' new love interest after Autumn, and wanted him to be happy. Judging from photos of the couple, it appears Phillips is just that.