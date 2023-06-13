The Mary Jane Is Getting A Trendy Revamp With These Bold Twists

Mary Jane shoes have been a wardrobe staple for decades, but before they were called Mary Janes, they were aptly called "bar" shoes, referring to the characteristic strap across the top of the foot. But thanks to some wildly successful branding, they've been known as Mary Jane shoes for over a hundred years. The Brown Shoe Company capitalized on the popularity of the "Buster Brown" comic strip in the early 1900s, and they licensed the name Mary Jane, one of the characters in the comic, for their bar shoes, since the character wore a similar-looking style. And the name clearly stuck!

The versatility of a Mary Jane is one of the big reasons that the shoe has stuck around for over a century. It's one of those shoes that will never go out of style. And while it's a popular style for school uniforms, the Mary Jane is so much more than that. Here are some bold, trendy twists on the classic Mary Jane that will have you wearing them for just about any occasion.