Prince Harry's First Outing Since Controversial Court Testimony Sees Him Return To US In Good Spirits

Prince Harry's phone hacking trial certainly made waves last week, as the Duke appeared in court to tell his side of the story when it comes to how he's been treated by the media. There were plenty of confessions from Harry's court testimony that have some folks seeing him differently and empathizing more than ever with what it's been like to grow up in the public eye. Of course, though, this isn't likely to make the paparazzi lighten up too much when it comes to snapping plenty of pics of all members of the royal family — Harry and Meghan Markle, in particular.

Luckily, the latest photo of Harry to surface shows us something positive. In the wake of his trial in the U.K., Harry has returned to the U.S., which he now calls home. And, it's clear based on the footage that the duke is happy to be home and seems to be doing well in the midst of his painful and difficult trial.