The One TV Show Whoopi Goldberg Believes Caused The End Of Society

"American Idol" first premiered in 2002 on Fox. The show was a success and ran through 2016, before leaving our screens and returning in 2018. In its early days, it was a show everybody seemed to be watching. At its peak in 2003, 38 million viewers would tune in to watch hopeful singers attempt to wow the judges, as well as help the voters determine the singers' fate on the show.

While the show had a seemingly wholesome premise, it also had its negative attributes. While critics and viewers applauded singers like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jordin Sparks — all of whom won a season and were catapulted into fame because of it — there were plenty who got less than ideal feedback, some so harsh it was simply mean and distasteful. For example, when British judge, Simon Cowell, commented on contestant Mandisa Hundley's weight, or when the judges claimed to know if a contestant would be a star, and offered the backhanded compliment of being "too Broadway" (essentially meaning they likely won't make it far on the show or in their music career unless it was in musical theater).

Another downside is that some winners didn't get the success they expected. This kind of judgment is off-putting to EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg, who says she saw it trickle from the judges to American society at large.