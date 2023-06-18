How Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Met

It is an understatement to call Chrissy Teigen and John Legend one of the world's biggest power couples. The pair manage to juggle parenthood, their marriage, and their busy careers; Legend credits much of his success to his wife. While Legend made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as a singer and musician in the early 2000s, Teigen first entered the spotlight as a model. This ultimately led her to her future husband. In September 2006, Teigen starred in Legend's music video for his song "Stereo." Teigen landed the job thanks to a friend she had in common with Legend.

The sultry music video features Teigen, who was then 21, wearing close to nothing while she canoodles with Legend. In 2014, she discussed her first encounter with Legend to Cosmopolitan and said, "I walked into John's dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear." She revealed, "I said, 'You do your own ironing!?' He said, 'Of course I do.' I gave him a hug."

Teigen has not been shy in discussing what happened after the video shoot. She told Cosmopolitan, "I'm not going to lie. We hooked up." The pair began a relationship but briefly broke up in 2007. In 2011, Legend proposed to Teigen during a trip to the Maldives. Teigen ended up walking down the aisle not once but twice.