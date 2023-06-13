What Is Filler Fatigue, And Why Should You Be Worried About It?

Have you ever looked at someone and thought, "Wow, they have gotten A LOT of filler?" This can be marked by bruising, unrealistically robust lips, a face that appears too tight, or the dreaded overinflated "chipmunk cheeks." These are all tell-tell signs of filler fatigue. Though there isn't much scientific data studying this occurrence, experts can spot this condition a mile away, one of the many risks of dermal fillers.

In short, filler fatigue is described as the over-injection of a single spot. Fillers are meant to give you a naturally refreshed look, but injecting too much product can cause an adverse effect. Sadly, as dermal fillers grow in popularity, more cases of filler fatigue are being seen in patients. Advanced facial aesthetics clinician Dr. Nina Bal has seen her share of filler fatigue in all stages, causing different appearances across the face. For example, lips with too much filler tend to have a notable fullness above the lip. "Anatomically, every patient will present differently," Dr. Bal explained to Harper's Bazaar.

While many patients may believe laying off the injections for a while will fix this condition, things could become more severe, so anyone who gets this cosmetic procedure should be concerned about the long-term effects. If you aren't mindful of how much you are getting injected, you could be in for a long road of reconstruction.