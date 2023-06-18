Ivanka Trump's Wedding Look Cost A Staggering Amount Of Money

Ivanka Trump and her now-husband Jared Kushner first met at a business lunch in 2007, and seemed to really hit it off. They started dating, but Jared broke things off fairly early on. "I know he loved Ivanka dearly, but the religious thing was important to him," Jared's friend Nitin Saigal told The New Yorker in 2016.

Jared, who is of Jewish faith, wanted to be with someone who had the same background and beliefs that he did. It didn't take long, however, for Ivanka and Jared to reconnect, and she ended up converting to Judaism. In 2009, Jared proposed to Ivanka, and she shared the exciting new on Twitter. "I got engaged last night. Truly the happiest day of my life!!!" she wrote. Then, the wedding planning began.

All eyes would be on Ivanka, the daughter of wealthy businessman and future president of the United States Donald Trump, and ex-wife Ivana Trump. While people could have assumed just how elaborate and expensive Jared and Ivanka's wedding would be, some didn't quite expect the bride's overall wedding look alone to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.