Jill Biden Speaks Up On Donald Trump's Indictment (& She Doesn't Mince Words)
Former president Donald Trump is currently facing a shocking federal indictment, alleging that he was in possession of classified documents that he held onto after leaving the White House in 2021. According to investigators, Trump even conspired with his lawyers to help him lie to the Department of Justice about having the files. On Tuesday, he arrived in Miami to appear in court regarding the indictment, having been met with supporters as well as protesters who want him disqualified from the presidential race.
Among his critics is the current first lady, Dr. Jill Biden. She has long challenged Trump about everything from his policies to his criminal accusations. And in recent days, Mrs. Biden has held no punches, once again targeting her husband's political opponent. During an event at the White House, Biden slammed not only Trump but also his followers, who have stood by him despite his many controversies. With his latest indictment, Mrs. Biden is unhappy with the support he has been receiving as he tries to win back the White House during a federal investigation, and she is making no effort to hide her feelings.
Dr. Jill Biden believes Trump supporters should care more about the indictment
Monday night, Dr. Jill Biden supported her husband's re-election bid when she spoke during a fundraising dinner at the Manhattan Upper East Side home of Dr. Barry Ginsburg and his wife, Merle. While addressing Democratic donors, Biden went after MAGA enthusiasts who refused to hold Donald Trump accountable. "They don't care about the indictment. So that's a little shocking, I think," Biden said, per reporters present during Monday's event.
Dr. Biden's comments arrive just one day after a CBS News poll revealed that 80% of Republican voters still believe Trump should be president even if he is convicted of possessing top secret documents. If Trump does not reclaim his presidential seat, 74% of Republican voters still would like a GOP nominee that shares similar views as the 45th President of the United States.
The First Lady also invited donors and voters to consider what life was like under Trump's leadership. This included his now-infamous social media rants, which ultimately got him banned from Twitter in January 2021 for spreading misinformation. "We know what's in store with the MAGA Republicans. We just know it, right? We know because we've lived it. We've seen it. We know what it's like to see U.S. policy tweeted out in late-night tweet-storms," Mrs. Biden explained.
Unlike the first lady, President Joe Biden has remained tightlipped about Trump's indictment
While first lady Jill Biden is refusing to bite her tongue regarding Donald Trump's latest legal battle, President Joe Biden is less willing to discuss the matter. During a tour of the robotics lab at Nash Community College in North Carolina days ago, reporters were eager to get President Biden's thoughts on the indictment, which could land Trump behind bars for decades.
"I have no comment at all," the commander-in-chief told the media during his visit on Friday, June 9. Biden would later add that he had also not spoken with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the situation. Garland was responsible for leading and providing the probe to Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The nation's leader may be saving his thoughts on his most significant component for the campaign trail in the upcoming months. Even while facing his own case, Trump has declared that he would be designating a special prosecutor to investigate Biden for alleged wrongdoing. It looks like things are starting to heat up on the presidential trail, and Mrs. Biden is ready to take on Trump publicly.