Jill Biden Speaks Up On Donald Trump's Indictment (& She Doesn't Mince Words)

Former president Donald Trump is currently facing a shocking federal indictment, alleging that he was in possession of classified documents that he held onto after leaving the White House in 2021. According to investigators, Trump even conspired with his lawyers to help him lie to the Department of Justice about having the files. On Tuesday, he arrived in Miami to appear in court regarding the indictment, having been met with supporters as well as protesters who want him disqualified from the presidential race.

Among his critics is the current first lady, Dr. Jill Biden. She has long challenged Trump about everything from his policies to his criminal accusations. And in recent days, Mrs. Biden has held no punches, once again targeting her husband's political opponent. During an event at the White House, Biden slammed not only Trump but also his followers, who have stood by him despite his many controversies. With his latest indictment, Mrs. Biden is unhappy with the support he has been receiving as he tries to win back the White House during a federal investigation, and she is making no effort to hide her feelings.