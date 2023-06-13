King Charles Plans To Revive Decades-Old Horseback Riding Tradition At Trooping The Colour

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III will be riding a horse in his first Trooping the Colour parade as sovereign, as reported by People. This will be the first time a monarch has led the parade on horseback in a long time. For over 30 years, Queen Elizabeth II led the parade in a horse-drawn carriage. Before that and since 1969, she'd ridden the same horse, a black mare named Burmese that was gifted to her by the RCMP of Canada, to lead the Trooping the Colour parade. But Burmese was retired from riding in 1987, and rather than ride a new horse, the queen opted for the carriage. Prince Philip eventually joined her in the carriage in 2003; previously he'd been on horseback as well. King Charles will likely be riding Noble, also a black mare and also gifted by the RCMP of Canada, for the parade, per The Times.

Hopefully King Charles won't face the same scary situation that his mother did during the 1981 Trooping the Colour parade when someone in the crowd shot six blanks at the queen as she rode by. Burmese and Queen Elizabeth were both noticeably (and understandably) startled by the noise, but the queen was able to get her mare under control and they continued with the parade. Other royals riding during the parade will be Prince William and, most likely, Princess Anne.