Prince William's Updated Military Uniform Before Trooping The Colour Signifies His New Royal Role

One of the more iconic images of the royal family is when they're all together on a balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's where royal couples wave to fans after their weddings, and often share a kiss. And when there's young kids in the royal family, the balcony appearances nearly always give us some sweet and/or hilarious moments, like when Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee, making all kinds of funny faces, or when Princess Charlotte had to step in and remind older brother Prince George to stand up straight.

One of the annual events that always marks a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance for the royals is Trooping the Colour. And if you're wondering exactly what Trooping the Colour is, it's the June celebration of the birthday of the monarch, which goes back hundreds of years. Trooping the Colour takes place in June regardless of when the monarch's birthday actually is: Queen Elizabeth's birthday was in April, and King Charles' real birthday is in November. But the big birthday bash comes in June, and it involves pomp and pageantry, including a huge parade. Leading this year's parade on horseback will be William, Prince of Wales. And he'll be wearing a military uniform that eagle-eyed fans will notice has been updated to show one of his new royal titles.