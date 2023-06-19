The Cast Of Outlander Is Gorgeous In Real Life

Sam Heughan quickly won a legion of fans after starring as the dashing Jamie Fraser in "Outlander." The actor had previously appeared in a number of British TV shows, such as "Midsomer Murders" and "Doctors," but "Outlander" proved to be his big break. Since first appearing in the show, he has landed roles in projects like "When Starlight Ends," "The Spy Who Dumped Me," and "SAS: Red Notice." In 2023, he starred opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the rom-com "Love Again."

Funnily enough, Heughan was actually with his "Outlander" co-star, Laura Donnelly, when he was cast in the show. "It was because we were in the Arctic Circle, doing this strange little movie. ... It was really odd to be in the middle of these fjords, in this dramatic landscape in the middle of nowhere, and going on Twitter or Facebook and seeing this excitement and buzz about it," he told Interview. After finding fame on the show, his career took off. "It's opened a lot of doors. There's always levels," he said. "I've become a bit more commercial, I guess."

However, despite his huge success on screen, Heughan has other interests, too. In fact, he's also written a number of books. With his "Outlander" co-star, Graham McTavish, Heughan wrote three "Clanlands" books, which focus on Scottish history and culture. He has also written a memoir entitled "Waypoints: My Scottish Journey." If it were possible, we'd say that Heughan is even dreamier in real-life than he is on-screen.