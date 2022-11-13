Why Prince Philip Nearly Sued Netflix Over An Episode Of The Crown

Netflix's series "The Crown" premiered its fifth season on November 9, 2022 to generally favorable reviews. According to Variety, the new season drew in over 1 million viewers in the U.K. (one of the only countries where Netflix reveals specific viewer statistics to the public) on the first day of its release, and numbers are expected to climb the longer the series is available for streaming. On Rotten Tomatoes, 85% of audience ratings are positive so far, while the average critic score sits at around 7 out of 10.

However, if there's one group that has adamantly rejected the series since its inception, it's the royal family itself. Buckingham Palace has reportedly interrupted filming on multiple occasions (per The A.V. Club), and royal aides have expressed worries over Season 5 of "The Crown" and how they would be portrayed in the newest season.

One of the prevailing criticisms about "The Crown" is that it blurs the lines between fact and fiction. A royal expert told the BBC that viewers unfamiliar with the royal family, especially young audiences, may take Netflix's dramatized version of events literally, turning them against the monarchy. One fictionalized scene even went so far, Prince Philip considered taking legal action.