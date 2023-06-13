Jennifer Lawrence Sizzles In Summer's Hottest Trend With Sheer Red Carpet Look
Although Jennifer Lawrence might not be the most coordinated actor — she did fall down at the Oscars, after all — her wardrobe is always elegant. The "Silver Linings Playbook" star has spent the last decade inspiring us on the red carpet, experimenting with everything from drop waist gowns to sequins. Plus, it's hard to forget that shining golden dress at "The Hunger Games" premiere in 2011. Lawrence has also had some self-described fashion misses over the course of her career, namely her 2013 pixie cut era. "Obviously my advice is don't do it, think everything through," she joked with Vogue, adding that she'd like to have those images scrubbed from the internet.
After taking a two-year hiatus from acting, Jennifer Lawrence is back on the big screen headlining comedies like "Don't Look Up" and "No Hard Feelings." Not only is she making us laugh, but she's also perfected her red carpet aesthetic — according to the actor, she looks for dresses that cinch in all the right places and cover the tops of her arms. From her bright red Couture Dior dress at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to her sheer black gown at the premiere of "No Hard Feelings," Jennifer Lawrence is the epitome of modern Hollywood glamour. She's also on the cutting edge of fashion. Sheer dresses are shaping up the summer staple piece your wardrobe needs, so as the weather heats up, channel Jennifer Lawrence and experiment with see-through fabric.
Style a sheer top over a bra top to stay cool this summer
At the London premiere of her new raunchy comedy, "No Hard Feelings," Jennifer Lawrence stunned in a see-through and sequined Dior gown, styling it with a slicked-back pony, retro doll lashes, and black leather opera gloves. Although custom-fitted Dior isn't accessible for the vast majority of us, we can still take inspiration from Lawrence (and other celebrities like Florence Pugh, Gigi Hadid, and Taylor Russell) to style our own see-through looks this summer.
Scan the aisles of Urban Outfitters, Free People, or your local thrift store to find a sheer top and, like the "Red Sparrow" star, stay cool with a simple black bra top or tank underneath. Then, tie it all with plain black bike shorts or even a simple pair of jeans depending on the occasion (and estimated temperature). Best of all, the sheer trend is adaptable throughout the four seasons — light layering techniques will allow air to circulate during warmer months, and thick turtlenecks and bodysuits can keep you warm during the winter.