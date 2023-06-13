Jennifer Lawrence Sizzles In Summer's Hottest Trend With Sheer Red Carpet Look

Although Jennifer Lawrence might not be the most coordinated actor — she did fall down at the Oscars, after all — her wardrobe is always elegant. The "Silver Linings Playbook" star has spent the last decade inspiring us on the red carpet, experimenting with everything from drop waist gowns to sequins. Plus, it's hard to forget that shining golden dress at "The Hunger Games" premiere in 2011. Lawrence has also had some self-described fashion misses over the course of her career, namely her 2013 pixie cut era. "Obviously my advice is don't do it, think everything through," she joked with Vogue, adding that she'd like to have those images scrubbed from the internet.

After taking a two-year hiatus from acting, Jennifer Lawrence is back on the big screen headlining comedies like "Don't Look Up" and "No Hard Feelings." Not only is she making us laugh, but she's also perfected her red carpet aesthetic — according to the actor, she looks for dresses that cinch in all the right places and cover the tops of her arms. From her bright red Couture Dior dress at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to her sheer black gown at the premiere of "No Hard Feelings," Jennifer Lawrence is the epitome of modern Hollywood glamour. She's also on the cutting edge of fashion. Sheer dresses are shaping up the summer staple piece your wardrobe needs, so as the weather heats up, channel Jennifer Lawrence and experiment with see-through fabric.