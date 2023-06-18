The Reason You Don't See Every Room In Home Town's Renovation Reveals

If you're a fan of home renovation shows, you probably have a few questions that float through your mind at the end of each episode — like, 'What really happens to the furniture on "Home Town's" renos'? or 'What's the actual budget of the entire home renovation project?' The big home reveal, which is one of the main reasons fans tune into episodes, could leave you wanting more too.

The look of surprise mingled with sheer delight on the faces of the home owners complemented by the excited commentary of the show's hosts makes it all worthwhile. But as you may have already noticed, there are times when these shows don't reveal the entire picture, so to speak. While you're offered sweeping and detailed views of some rooms in the house, you don't get to see others. HGTV's show "Home Town," hosted by husband and wife duo Ben and Erin Napier, is one of them.

But it turns out, Erin Napier has an answer to the question. In a 2017 post on her Instagram, Napier addressed the reason. "People often ask us why we don't do bathrooms or why all the rooms aren't shown on the show, and the answer is easy: we design the rooms that our homeowners tell us matter most to them (usually common areas), what their budget will safely cover, and what we have time to do for television since we only have eight weeks and are renovating three other homes in that time frame!" she explained.