Melania Trump Won't Be Speaking Out About Donald's Indictment (But She Supports His Legal Fight)

People magazine has spoken to sources who insist that Melania and Donald Trump's marriage is secure, despite the latest scandal surrounding the former president. She simply prefers to stand by her man by standing to the side. "She doesn't want anything to do with any of it," the outlet's insiders say, adding, "[S]he prefers to stay away from making many comments as some of the recent evidence, especially in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, is quite damaging."

This reaction is typical of the former first lady. Melania has maintained a similar distance from other incidents, including the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit in which Trump was found liable of sexual abuse. She has also notably kept quiet about the events of January 6, 2021, in which insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol building while the president delayed taking any action to quell the chaos. Melania did, however, respond to reports she wasn't happy about her husband's third run for the White House. She made a statement in May 2023, saying, "He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength" (per Fox News).

While People's sources affirm Melania is "fed up with all the legal issues," she's sticking to what she knows best: minding her own business. "She continues moving ahead," an insider tells the magazine. "In her own way, she is strong."