Nia From Dance Moms Overcame A Rare Pain Disorder To Be On The Show

"Dance Moms" alum Nia Sioux was diagnosed with Reflex Neurovascular Dystrophy also known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome when she was just eight years old. The situation became so dire that Sioux was forced to spend the summer before the show aired in the hospital. Sioux was forced to undergo extensive treatment that pushed her body to great limits, though she held onto a positive mindset through it all.

"You have to really focus and get yourself into the mindset that you can do it," she told YSBnow in 2019 about her experience battling the illness.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome can affect just about any area on the body, but it appears that Sioux's legs were the target of this relentless disease. In opening up to YSBnow about the ordeal, Sioux says the diagnosis was especially difficult for her because she was unable to perfect her dance skills as the rest of her peers were ahead of filming the show. Nevertheless, she bounced back stronger than ever.