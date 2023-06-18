Mandy Moore Has Conflicted Thoughts On Her Early Music (Including The Hit Candy)

Mandy Moore used to hold some not-so-sweet feelings towards her early music.

Fans know that singer and actress Mandy Moore got her start in pop music, and one of her greatest hits is "Candy." The fun and adorable R&B-esque song is the epitome of '90s and early '00s pop-soul music. Singers like Britney Spears, Brandy, and Christina Aguilera were among the pop stars that made this style of music so popular during the time, and Mandy Moore was right there with them, taking over the radio waves.

With syrupy-sweet lyrics such as "Like sugar to my heart / I'm craving for you," listeners just can't help but feel like they're experiencing their first big crush all over again when listening to "Candy." But there was a time when Moore wasn't "feeling weak in the knees" when she heard the song. In an interview with Glamour, the actress and singer revealed she wasn't actually a fan of her earlier music (via The Chicago Tribune). Yes, she even throws shade at "Candy". According to Moore, that song and others from her earliest albums were "just awful." She goes on to jokingly add she would "give a refund to everyone who bought my first two albums."