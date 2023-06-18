Clear Mascara Is The Simple Essential For A No-Makeup Look

We are all for a no-makeup look, even if it does require a bit of product to pull off. Whether it's a your-nails-but-better manicure or a fresh-faced look, appearing like you're wearing little to no product is the perfect trend for summer. What could be better than heading to the beach looking effortlessly polished but also like you could dive in at any moment without worrying about ruining your makeup?

Thanks to tinted moisturizer and cheek stain, getting that "I woke up like this" look has never been easier. Unfortunately, the eye area can still pose a problem. What do you do about mascara? Mascara can seem like a godsend if you have short, fine, or unruly eyelashes that hate to hold a curl. However, bold black lashes that are obviously coated in product can seriously jeopardize your no-makeup look, especially if water or humidity causes the dreaded raccoon eye.

But there's a secret mascara formula that most people tend to sleep on, despite the fact that it's a game changer for your sans makeup routine –- clear mascara.