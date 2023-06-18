Why Jax Taylor Wasn't A Fan Of Lisa Vanderpump's Sympathy For Sandoval

If you're not fully caught up on the increasingly twisted, explosive Scandoval news, you have probably gathered at least one basic fact about the drama: There are lots of people on "Vanderpump Rules" that absolutely loathe Tom Sandoval. There are endless clips of Ariana Madix, LaLa Kent, James Kennedy, and more spewing the worst possible criticisms and attacks that they can think of at Sandoval.

Even if you're not familiar with the show, you've most likely scrolled past memes using moments from these savage takedowns. To summarize the events very briefly, Sandoval and Madix's relationship ended after 9 years when Sandoval cheated on Madix, his long-time life partner. The most despicable part is that his affair was with Raquel Leviss, who was Madix's best friend (up until this news broke, obviously).

Furthermore, the affair was carried out for about seven months without anyone's knowledge. And while the rest of the cast and the "Vanderpump Rules" audience alike have expressed passionate hate for Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump has maintained the most neutral stance on the situation. Former star Jax Taylor noticed this and was less than pleased with what he viewed as her playing favorites.