Meet Judge Judy's Husband, Jerry Sheindlin

Think back to your after-school television viewing days — watching Judge Judy command a courtroom was probably a staple of your routine. In fact, "Judge" has become such a part of Judy Sheindlin's name that it's easy enough to forget the court TV star even has a surname. But she does, and it's courtesy of her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Jerry Sheindlin.

Judy and Jerry tied the knot in 1977 after both having been married long before Judge Judy's current level of fame. Both had children with their first spouses and, as a result, the couple now shares five adult kids between them. Their long-lasting marriage seems unbreakable, but at one point Judy found herself in a courtroom for personal rather than professional purposes when she entered legal arbitration in 1990 to divorce Jerry. Fortunately, the two reconciled and were wed again just one year later.

Today, they're still going strong, and Judy claims it's thanks to their good looks, telling People, "We're both very surface people when it comes to that." We have to say, Jerry does look pretty good for an octogenarian. He presumably spends a fair amount of time on physical activity, per Judy's strict rules for health and wellbeing, but outside the gym, the man who stole the tough-talking Judge Judy's heart is fascinating in his own right too.