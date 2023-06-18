Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Complicated Family Dynamics Explained

Robert Kennedy Jr. comes from one of the most famous families in the United States. His uncle John F. Kennedy served as president until his assassination in 1963, while his father, Robert Kennedy Sr., was a senator and U.S. attorney general who also died by assassination in 1968. Now, Kennedy Jr. is hoping to cement his place in U.S. history by running for president in 2024. Although the environmental lawyer comes from a politically driven family, he doesn't fully have the support of the Kennedy clan when it comes to his presidential bid. Over the years, Kennedy Jr. has become a very controversial figure in the world of U.S. politics, which has alienated some of his family members along the way.

In recent years, RFK Jr. has made headlines for his stance on vaccinations. He previously promoted a documentary film that asserts a link between autism and vaccinations — a claim that has no scientific basis. He has also spoken out and raised doubt about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccination, especially where children are concerned. In 2019, three Kennedy family members, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Maeve Kennedy McKean, spoke out opposing the lawyer's stance.

"We love Bobby," the family's op-ed for Politico read. "He is one of the great champions of the environment. [...] However, on vaccines he is wrong. And his and others' work against vaccines is having heartbreaking consequences."