Why Ashton Kutcher Felt 'Like A Failure' After His Divorce From Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore's relationship was one of Hollywood's most unlikeliest couples. The two began dating in 2003 while Kutcher was at the height of his career. That year, he'd just released his hit film, "Just Married," and his prank series "Punk'd" was one of the most popular shows on MTV. He was also the star of a comedy sitcom, "That '70s Show" — this is why he left the series. At just twenty-six years old, he began dating Moore, a woman more than a decade older and a mother of three.

They quickly became a tabloid frenzy and got married in 2005. The couple separated in 2011 and would finalize their divorce in 2013. In Moore's memoir, "Inside Out," she admitted that her excessive alcohol use, Kutcher's infidelity, and trouble conceiving via IVF after suffering a miscarriage drove the couple apart. Kutcher had his own set of regrets for his role in their demise. When speaking with Esquire in January 2023, Kutcher shared that his being unable to keep his marriage together made him feel like a complete failure.

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale f*****g failure. You failed at marriage," he explained. Even with these feelings, he did admit he was not happy when Moore wrote her life story.