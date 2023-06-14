Angel Eyes - The Beauty Trend That Looks Like You Just Visited Heaven

The resurgence of Y2K style has inspired fashion and beauty lovers to create their own takes on the '90s and '00s. Whether it's pairing a cropped corset with baggy, low-rise jeans or opting for glowy skin and dark liner over the typical matte look, this classic style looks great with a modern touch.

It's now common for this era of fashion to get retouched for the new age, with internet lingo and trends transforming the looks we adored in childhood. From glittery eyes being dubbed "Euphoria makeup" to a liner around the lips revamped into lip contouring, reinvention is happening all the time. The newest Y2K trend to get this treatment? Frosted eyeshadow.

Typically created using pale blue eyeshadow, the look consists of bright, glitter shadow blended all over the lid, topped off with thinly-plucked brows and dark pencil liner. The look was a real departure from the dark, matte browns that had previously dominated. Shimmery and bright like fresh snow, the look gave a fun, youthful appearance to the face. Now, angel eyes are here for an ethereal take on the look.