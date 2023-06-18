Abigail's Brutal Days Of Our Lives Murder Explained

"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen the deaths of so many beloved characters over the years. However, in 2022 when the legacy character Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was killed off, emotions ran high. Just when Abigail and the love of her life, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), seemed to be in a good place following years of ups and downs in their relationship, their romance was cut short. Shortly after telling Chad that she wanted to have another baby, the couple said their goodbyes as Chad left Abby at home in the DiMera mansion while he took their two children for a fun outing. When Chad returned, he found Abigail near death after having been stabbed.

Chad rushed to Abby, who lay bleeding on their bed. The two shared a brief exchange, and she was taken to the hospital. It was later revealed that Abby had died from her stab wounds, and Salem was rocked by the news of her passing. Abigail's friends and family began grieving, while Chad vowed to find his wife's killer and get revenge.

During the murder mystery, there were several suspects, all of whom had motives and means to kill the beloved character. The storyline went on for weeks as everyone from Lucas Horton and Leo Stark to Gwen Rizczech and Sarah Horton were suspects in Abigail's death.