Abigail's Brutal Days Of Our Lives Murder Explained
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen the deaths of so many beloved characters over the years. However, in 2022 when the legacy character Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was killed off, emotions ran high. Just when Abigail and the love of her life, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), seemed to be in a good place following years of ups and downs in their relationship, their romance was cut short. Shortly after telling Chad that she wanted to have another baby, the couple said their goodbyes as Chad left Abby at home in the DiMera mansion while he took their two children for a fun outing. When Chad returned, he found Abigail near death after having been stabbed.
Chad rushed to Abby, who lay bleeding on their bed. The two shared a brief exchange, and she was taken to the hospital. It was later revealed that Abby had died from her stab wounds, and Salem was rocked by the news of her passing. Abigail's friends and family began grieving, while Chad vowed to find his wife's killer and get revenge.
During the murder mystery, there were several suspects, all of whom had motives and means to kill the beloved character. The storyline went on for weeks as everyone from Lucas Horton and Leo Stark to Gwen Rizczech and Sarah Horton were suspects in Abigail's death.
Clyde Weston confessed to murdering Abigail
Finally, after months of suspects and trying to put the pieces together, "Days of Our Lives" viewers learned that it was Clyde Weston (James Read) who killed Abigail Deveraux DiMera. Upon finding out the news, Chad DiMera looked to immediately seek revenge on Clyde, but not before he heard the full story about what happened the night that his wife was murdered. Clyde admitted to Chad that he entered the DiMera mansion that night looking to find Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison). At the time, Belle had been representing Clyde's old enemy EJ DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel), and the two were engaged in an intimate relationship. Clyde wanted to send a message to EJ by killing Belle. However, he found Abigail instead.
Abigail got suspicious of Clyde being in her home and revealed that she was going to call the police. Clyde couldn't let Abby do that, so the two got into a physical altercation. Clyde ended up stabbing Abigail and fled from the mansion before Chad came home to find her near death. Chad wanted to take justice into his own hands and kill Clyde right then and there. However, his brother EJ came swooping in to diffuse the situation. Clyde was sent to prison for Abby's murder, and the mystery was wrapped up.
However, neither fans nor the actor herself was thrilled with Abigail being written off the soap opera.
Why was Abigail written off Days of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" decided to kill off the character of Abigail Deveraux DiMera after actor Marci Miller opted to leave the soap opera. Upon exiting the sudser, Miller revealed that she wasn't ready to commit to several more years of playing the role of Abigail and that the show couldn't accommodate her in the way she wanted. "The show wasn't doing anything wrong," Miller told Soap Opera Digest (via Soaps in Depth). "You sign a contract, they buy your time, and that's the gig. They've got things they need to do, too." However, Miller did say that she was stunned to find out that they were going to kill her character.
"I just had a really hard time with the decision, honestly. I mean, there are a variety of opinions about how to handle this," she told Soap Opera News. "I honestly thought that they would recast and should recast. That was my opinion," Miller explained. "I felt like they should have recast the character with a woman who was going to be able to stick around for a good amount of time to continue to tell that story."
While Abigail is gone, she certainly hasn't been forgotten. In addition, viewers know that no one is ever really dead in Salem. This means that Abby could return to the show in the future for a surprise twist, and Miller says she hasn't ruled out coming back in the future.