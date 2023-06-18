Meghan McCain's Kids Won't Be Attending College In The Future - Here's Why

Columnist, author, and daughter of late Senator John McCain, Meghan McCain, often lets out her true feelings regarding various matters in her columns. One such opinion is her disdain for the state of college institutions today, so much so that she refuses to entertain the idea of sending her children to university, especially those she considers "woke." She claims the "woke" institutions support "anti-American, anti-free speech, anti-capitalist garbage and antisemitic hate speech," as she wrote in a column for the Daily Mail, adding, "Never. Ever. Over. My. Dead. Body." would she allow her children to attend.

In the column, McCain attributed the decline in university enrollment to universities teaching agendas rather than critical thinking skills. "Young Americans want to be taught a trade or a skill," she wrote. "Their parents want to know that their hard-earned dollars are going toward enriching their children's lives, not filling their heads with useless ideologies."

McCain continued on to reminisce on her experience at Columbia University, a time that she described as more accepting of her opinions and of her stance as a Republican. She wants that for her children but believes universities are no longer a place where that can happen.