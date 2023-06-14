Why You Won't Hear Savannah Chrisley Talking About Grayson And Chloe Anymore

When the reality television series "Chrisley Knows Best" debuted in 2014, the show was an immediate hit. Viewers tune in weekly, eager to see each new episode on USA Network. The show gave an inside look into the life of the successful entrepreneur and real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley. Todd Chrisley has two children from a previous marriage, and together, Julie and Todd have had three. In addition, the two care for their granddaughter, Chloe.

The multimillionaire's family leads a seemingly lavish life in the heart of the South. The neighborhoods where the Chrisley family actually lived are in the beautiful and wealthy areas of Atlanta and, in later seasons, Nashville. While the show usually follows the ups and downs of drama within the Chrisley family, in 2022, the family was hit with its most jarring scandal yet.

In June of that year, Julia and Todd Chrisley were found guilty of "bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS," according to the Associated Press. As one would expect, onlookers have been inquisitive to know how their children Savannah, Grayson, and Chloe are all doing. However, Savannah has recently had a change of heart about sharing this information.