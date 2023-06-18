HGTV's Alison Victoria Is Grateful For Her 'Fresh Start' On Windy City Rehab Without Donovan

Season 3 of "Windy City Rehab" was Alison Victoria's first go as the show's only host. After the season ended, Victoria took a month to escape and reconnect with herself in Paris. She wasn't sure if she wanted to continue flipping homes anymore and needed the trip to figure out her next steps. "It didn't take long. It took me about a day when I got out there to find my love again," she told House Digest. "You get to watch me go through all that and then get back into the client game. That's where I started. My career started working with clients, then segued and evolved — just like life in general."

Her time in Paris enabled her to rediscover and accept her passion for design, which propelled her to keep going. She managed to pivot and find her way back to television for "Windy City Rehab" and other shows she had appeared on, including "Battle on the Beach" and "Ugliest House in America," as well as this summer's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge." "For me, it's such a fresh start after going through so much and feeling ... this breath of fresh air," she told People.