GH's James Patrick Stuart Couldn't Even Pronounce Valentin's Name When He Landed The Role

Once considered the most dangerous member of the Cassadine family, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) has grown to become one of the most beloved characters on "General Hospital." Even the vicious Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) feared him. A former spy, Valentin shares a past with the revered Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) even though when he initially arrived in Port Charles she didn't trust him because of Valentin's criminal reputation.

The duo had worked together at the World Security Bureau, and over time, Valentin proved himself to be not as evil as the rumors about him would have suggested. Eventually, their long-awaited love scene excited the fans as two characters who were trained to keep secrets for a living were able to comfortably open up to each other. Stuart has become an in-demand actor over the years, from his start as a kid playing the enigmatic Dr. Zee on "Galactica 1980."

More recently, the soap star had a fun turn as Kraniac on the hit Disney series, "The Villains of Valley View." With a heaping helping of voiceover work as well, Stuart has racked up nearly 160 projects to date and continues to delight us with his highly skilled and enigmatic performances. The actor regaled fans with a hilarious tale about his first time on "General Hospital," and the stupendous blooper that happened as a result.