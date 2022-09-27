General Hospital Fans Are In Surprise Agreement Over Anna And Valentin's Long-Awaited Love Scene
Per Soap Central, super spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is an agent for the WSB (World Security Bureau). Years ago, she worked with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) when he was a data analyst for the Bureau. Valentin fell in love with Anna back then, and continued to hold those feelings to the present day. When Valentin left the WSB, he became a career criminal and was once regarded as the scariest and most evil of all the Cassadines. Having a daughter named Charlotte (Amelie McClain) years later softened him up and he has made an effort to better himself for the child's sake (via Celebrating the Soaps).
Because of his sketchy past, Anna had trouble trusting Valentin. However, she opted to work with him on cases occasionally, hoping he would prove himself to be a man of honor and not a scoundrel. The two started to feel an attraction between each other, even going on a date. Anna noticed Valentin's behavior was off, and he finally confessed that his father, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), was keeping Charlotte hidden away at a European boarding school and Valentin was cut off from seeing her (per Soaps She Knows).
After a recent display of derring do, when they thought Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) had also been kidnapped by Victor, the couple took a moment to be honest with each other in front of a cozy fireplace.
Fans were thrilled that Anna and Valentin finally got together romantically
"General Hospital" posted a video clip of Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) opening up to each other on Twitter writing, "Anna and Valentin discuss their limits (or lack thereof)." After Valentin professed his lifelong love for Anna, the two kissed and went off to the bedroom (per Soap Hub). Fans were overjoyed that the couple finally made their relationship official.
One fan responded, "It's refreshing to see two characters for whom secrets and lies are a way of life be open and honest with each other. It was a dark conversation, but it was one they needed to have, and ultimately I think it has deepened their bond even more!" Another posted, "Absolutely love these two! #GH #Vanna."
Since many fans have felt the "GH" storylines have been downbeat lately, a viewer replied, "ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME Ana and Valentine did the deed!!! Thanks for giving us something non depressing to watch for a change lately." Another stated, "Finally a couple making love instead of trying to find a killer or sulking about their horrible lives."
One viewer summed things up with, "They have NO limits! They love FIERCELY w all their hearts. The fireplace chat was REAL talk perfect for their dynamic. The bedroom scenes lived up to the VANNATICIPATION in EVERY way!!! 100 rounds of applause to Finola & James for the pleasure they bring to fans!!"