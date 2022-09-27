General Hospital Fans Are In Surprise Agreement Over Anna And Valentin's Long-Awaited Love Scene

Per Soap Central, super spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is an agent for the WSB (World Security Bureau). Years ago, she worked with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) when he was a data analyst for the Bureau. Valentin fell in love with Anna back then, and continued to hold those feelings to the present day. When Valentin left the WSB, he became a career criminal and was once regarded as the scariest and most evil of all the Cassadines. Having a daughter named Charlotte (Amelie McClain) years later softened him up and he has made an effort to better himself for the child's sake (via Celebrating the Soaps).

Because of his sketchy past, Anna had trouble trusting Valentin. However, she opted to work with him on cases occasionally, hoping he would prove himself to be a man of honor and not a scoundrel. The two started to feel an attraction between each other, even going on a date. Anna noticed Valentin's behavior was off, and he finally confessed that his father, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), was keeping Charlotte hidden away at a European boarding school and Valentin was cut off from seeing her (per Soaps She Knows).

After a recent display of derring do, when they thought Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) had also been kidnapped by Victor, the couple took a moment to be honest with each other in front of a cozy fireplace.