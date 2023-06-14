Rumored Royal Rules Explained And Debunked

Royal rules can be a bit of a mystery, even to people within the family. "There's no class [where] some person goes, 'Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don't do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat,'" Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, commented in the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," per Us Weekly. Some of the most senior and hardworking royals, like Princess Anne, have been caught breaking royal rules at one time or another. Even King Charles has broken rules and protocols over the years.

Many of these rules are more about tradition or convention, so there's a lot of wiggle room concerning their observance. For instance, even curtsies and bows aren't mandatory for greeting a monarch. "There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms," explains the royal family's website.

So how do the royals know when to adhere to convention and when to set a new precedent? From nail polish to selfies, let's take a look at some alleged royal rules and whether or not they need to be followed.