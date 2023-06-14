The Strange Place Hallmark's Hunter King Keeps One Of Her Two Emmy Awards

True fans of Hallmark star Hunter King will know that before starring in Hallmark projects "Hidden Gems," "Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths," "A Royal Corgi Christmas," and "The Professional Bridesmaid," she played Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless." Except for a few times when King left the show and returned, King portrayed Summer for 10 years, from 2012 to 2022.

Playing Summer got King two subsequent Daytime Emmy wins: one in 2014 and one in 2015. She won the same award both years — Outstanding Younger Actress. She told Soap Central in 2016 that being nominated never gets old. "It's still just as exciting as the first time," King said. "You try to play it cool ... but yeah, you're still a little nervous, waiting to find out if you're nominated or not." She also admitted that planning an acceptance speech ahead of time feels like a jinx.

Despite all the excitement that goes along with being nominated for and winning an Emmy, King's trophies are on display in an oddly mundane way. In an interview, King divulged the strange places she keeps her two Emmy statues.