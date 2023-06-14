The Strange Place Hallmark's Hunter King Keeps One Of Her Two Emmy Awards
True fans of Hallmark star Hunter King will know that before starring in Hallmark projects "Hidden Gems," "Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths," "A Royal Corgi Christmas," and "The Professional Bridesmaid," she played Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless." Except for a few times when King left the show and returned, King portrayed Summer for 10 years, from 2012 to 2022.
Playing Summer got King two subsequent Daytime Emmy wins: one in 2014 and one in 2015. She won the same award both years — Outstanding Younger Actress. She told Soap Central in 2016 that being nominated never gets old. "It's still just as exciting as the first time," King said. "You try to play it cool ... but yeah, you're still a little nervous, waiting to find out if you're nominated or not." She also admitted that planning an acceptance speech ahead of time feels like a jinx.
Despite all the excitement that goes along with being nominated for and winning an Emmy, King's trophies are on display in an oddly mundane way. In an interview, King divulged the strange places she keeps her two Emmy statues.
One of Hunter King's Emmys is in her upstairs bathroom
Hunter King was excited and shocked to receive her first Daytime Emmy win: "I just remember feeling so grateful and almost in awe, like, 'You're sure it's me? 'Cause I did not deserve this out of my category,'" King told Soap Opera Digest in a 2020 interview. She said that with her second Emmy win in 2015, she experienced the same kind of joy and disbelief.
King's Emmys are on display in odd places: One of them is in her upstairs bathroom on the back of the toilet. "It's a good conversation when people come over," King added in her Soap Opera Digest interview. "They're like, 'Wait, what? An Emmy is in the bathroom?'"
The second Emmy does not have one permanent place, and instead King migrates it through the house. One of its semi-permanent homes is a kitchen shelf, but occasionally King keeps her other Emmy in her pantry.
Her younger sister calls the Emmy on the toilet 'Hunter's throne'
A dual interview with Hunter King and her sister, fellow actor Joey King, mentioned the strange placement of Hunter's Emmy as well. "Do you know where Hunter's Emmy is though?" Joey asked ET. "It's on top of the toilet. Yeah, I call it Hunter's throne." Joey has yet to win an Emmy like her older sister, but she was nominated in 2019 for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu's "The Act."
When Hunter spoke with TV Cheddar in April 2023 about her Hallmark flick "The Professional Bridesmaid," she was asked if one of her Emmy statues was still in her bathroom. Hunter confirmed that it was, and said many people who visit her frequently are used to seeing it, "... but occasionally guests will walk out with it," Hunter said. "And the first thing people always say is 'This is way heavier than I thought.'"
Hunter's deal with Hallmark means she will be filming more movies for the network, but you may see her in a soap opera again one day — she has not ruled out a return to soaps after her exit from "The Young and the Restless."