100 Day Dream Home Has Been Described As 'Redemption' By Brian Kleinschmidt - Here's Why

Today, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are an unstoppable duo. The pair actually met in high school when they were both in chorus together, although they went their separate ways for 10 years following their meet-cute. When they reconnected, Mika worked in the fitness industry and was a real estate agent. As their romantic interest grew, a business partnership was also being built, which the couple says can still make for an interesting relationship. Together they started with one gym, Anytime Fitness, and eventually ended up owning three. Around 2015 they sold one of their locations and invested the money into flipping houses before partnering with builders in their area to start constructing new homes.

Brian has previously said that the idea for "100 Day Dream Home" was realized when after watching HGTV together, the couple noticed that there was little programming focusing on new construction rather than just buying and selling or renovation. "That way you're getting exactly what you want," he told realtor.com. "A lot of these renovated homes are hundreds of years old, they have a ton of problems. So we like starting from scratch with everything brand-new, and giving the customer exactly what they want."

With an estimated combined net worth of $1.5 million and national notoriety, we think it's safe to say Brian has made up for any past losses on his part (and then some). His work with HGTV is building him, his wife, and their daughter, Jade, a pretty bright future.