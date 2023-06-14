DAYS Newcomer Kim Coles Was Starstruck When She Met This Salem Icon

Kim Coles has officially joined the "Days of Our Lives" family. The actor, who is known for her roles in "Living Single," "In Living Color," "Fraiser" and many more, can now add soap star to her resume. Coles debuted in Salem in June 2023 as a nurse at University Hospital named Whitley King. The character was introduced as a woman who was infatuated with Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and kidnaps him from the hospital, convincing him that she's his wife Paulina Price (Jackée Harry.) Abe, who is dealing with amnesia, willingly went home with Whitley and chaos ensued. However, although Coles is playing a bit of an unhinged character on the sudser, she was more than excited to come to set and meet one of the show's icons, Deidre Hall.

"When I was young, 'Days of Our Lives' was my show," Coles told Soap Opera Digest. "So, imagine my joy of meeting Deidre Hall. She and I were in the makeup room together and I looked over and I go, 'Oh, my God, that is Dr. Marlena Evans.' She came over to me and said, 'Welcome. Have such a good time. By the way, I'm Deidre Hall and I play Dr. Marlena Evans.' I can't even give you an analogy of what that's like, like, 'I know exactly who you are. You're gorgeous and amazing!'" the actor added.

Meanwhile, Coles was also happy to reunite with her friend Harry on set.