Living Single Star Kim Coles Pops Up In Surprise Role On Days Of Our Lives

In the aftermath of the chaos caused by Colin Bedford (Jasper Newman) on "Days of Our Lives," things are taking an unexpected turn. After plummeting from a building in his attempt to kill Paulina Price (Jackée Harry), the villain landed in the hospital and is in police custody. Because he had struck Abe Carver (James Reynolds) over the head, the mayor also ended up in the hospital and had to have brain surgery.

When Abe eventually woke up, Chanel was there by his bedside. He seemed to have no recollection of anything, not even his wife after a desperate Chanel showed him a photo of his and Paulina's wedding and reminded him of their whirlwind romance. Chanel ran off to find her mother and tell her about Abe's amnesia, and a nurse came in afterward to tend to him. A confused Abe thought she was Paulina, which the nurse didn't deny before telling him they had to leave quickly as the man who assaulted him was in the building.

As she wheeled him to the elevator, she whispered "Don't you worry, my sweet Abraham. You're safe with me now," as a very slight sound of a cuckoo clock chiming could be heard in the background music. This indicates that Abe may be in a world of trouble.