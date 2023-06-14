Soap Stars Celebrate Sasha Calle's Supergirl Premiere With Sweet Y&R Reunion

Many celebrities surprisingly got their start on soap operas, so it should come as no surprise to fans that talented "The Young and the Restless'" alum Sasha Calle has broken away from the pack to join the ranks of vaunted movie stars, playing Supergirl in the upcoming DC Studios film "The Flash." Calle made a splash when her debut as the iconic hero in a trailer for the film appeared as a Super Bowl commercial, sending fans over the moon. The actress became wildly popular playing Lola Rosales on "Y&R," and has broken new ground by being the first Latina actress to play Supergirl.

Now, as Calle joins the ranks of DC's greatest heroes, she could go on to play the character many times if the film does well at the box office. The actress was so excited when she got the part, she posted on Instagram a selfie of her with a new Supergirl doll in May, captioning it, "There's a [Barbie] that looks like me.. I don't know how to act. I've been taking her everywhere.. flying around and imagining laser eyes haha. Abrazos enormes. Todavía no me la creo. X." The post also had a video of her cheerfully playing with the doll.

When "The Flash" premiered at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calle wore a cape to complement her attire, and was joined at later screenings by her former "Y&R" castmates.