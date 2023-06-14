Prince William's Outing With Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh Signals Strong Family Bond

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, each have their own individual charities and initiatives that they support with solo outings, but they're often seen presenting a united front at official royal engagements. And now that their children are getting older — the youngest Prince Louis turned five in 2023 — the couple has brought the kids along to major events, like the coronation and the Platinum Jubilee. They will undoubtedly all be there at the 2023 Trooping the Colour, and the world will be watching — some perhaps just to see if Prince Louis will steal the show like he did last year.

But Prince William recently attended an event with an unexpected royal by his side — his aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The two are often at the same big events, like the coronation, and with their respective spouses by their sides. But they're not typically seen on an outing with just the two of them, so it's nice to see the nephew-aunt bond they have.