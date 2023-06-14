Prince William's Outing With Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh Signals Strong Family Bond
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, each have their own individual charities and initiatives that they support with solo outings, but they're often seen presenting a united front at official royal engagements. And now that their children are getting older — the youngest Prince Louis turned five in 2023 — the couple has brought the kids along to major events, like the coronation and the Platinum Jubilee. They will undoubtedly all be there at the 2023 Trooping the Colour, and the world will be watching — some perhaps just to see if Prince Louis will steal the show like he did last year.
But Prince William recently attended an event with an unexpected royal by his side — his aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The two are often at the same big events, like the coronation, and with their respective spouses by their sides. But they're not typically seen on an outing with just the two of them, so it's nice to see the nephew-aunt bond they have.
Prince William and his aunt Sophie watched an environmental documentary together
William, Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attended a London screening of the documentary "Rhino Man," which is about the work that rangers in South Africa do to protect rhinos from poachers. William and Sophie arrived and left together in a Range Rover, per Tatler, and they seemed in good spirits at the event. They sat together in the front row for the screening and chatted with some of the rangers from the film.
The screening was hosted by United for Wildlife, an organization created by the Royal Foundation and William. It is dedicated to helping to stop the illegal selling of wildlife products, like rhino horns, elephant tusks, and more.
Though it's obvious that Sophie shares William's dedication to public service, he isn't the only family member she's bonded with. Sophie also has a close relationship with Kate Middleton, based on shared interests and learning to adapt to life within the royal family.