What 'This Is Us' Can Teach Us About Intimacy In Relationships

They show "This is Us" has ended its run, and yet the lessons it taught are still as salient as ever. The Emmy-award-winning drama followed the multi-generational Pearson family and their struggles and triumphs throughout life. Heartfelt, gut-wrenching, and extremely tender, the show imparted plenty of wisdom on familial relationships, romantic partnerships, and self-acceptance.

Although we're still sad that "This is Us" ended after the sixth season, watching the Pearsons navigate life with each other has been one of the best teachers about love in all its forms. From Rebecca and Jack's strong affection for one another to the Big Three's determination to always show up, watching the hit NBC show was always a rollercoaster of emotions.

In one 40-minute episode, the audience laughed at Kevin's constant antics, smiled at Kate and Toby's witty banter, and cried — because will we ever experience a love as kind as Beth and Randall's? Perhaps not, but we can still learn about intimacy from them and the other interpersonal dynamics in the "This is Us" universe.