Can You Use Leave-In Conditioner Daily? The Answer Is Complicated

Leave-in conditioners are the happy cousins of standard conditioners, and they have revolutionized haircare. If you've delved into the world of conditioners, you may already know what a leave-in conditioner can actually do for your mane. They keep your strands moisturized, protect them from sun damage and other environmental pollutants, strengthen damaged locks, reduce frizz and keep curly and/or thick tresses tame, and make your hair look shiny and revitalized. They also make detangling a breeze, no matter your hair type. What's not to love?

Experts believe that any type of hair can benefit from using a leave-in conditioner. Unlike normal conditioners that you apply and then rinse off, leave-ins are meant to stay on your locks until the next time you have a shower. Now, you might be wondering how much is too much. Is it okay to add leave-in conditioner to your hair strands every time you shower? What about daily? The answer might be a little more complicated than you think.

How often you use leave-ins depends on a number of factors: your hair type, how often you wash your tresses, what's in the ingredient list, and what the product label tells you to do.