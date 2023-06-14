The Reason Chelsea Clinton Doesn't Listen To Kanye West's Music Anymore

Chelsea Clinton is the daughter of former president, Bill Clinton, and former first lady and presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, and she's been in the media since her father took office in 1993. Her name has been in and out of the headlines ever since. One of the recent projects that put her back in the spotlight is the 2022 docuseries that she's taken on with her mother, "Gutsy," in which they interview trailblazing women from different industries. "I think a gutsy woman is determined to make the most of her own life, but also to try to use whatever skills, talents, persistence that she has to bring others along," Hillary told CBS.

For Chelsea, the focus on empowering women translates to life beyond the camera. So much so, it influences large decisions as much as small ones, even if it's as simple as deciding on which music to listen to. She gave up listening to her once favorite musical artist because of his comments on women and has no intention of adding him back to her playlists.