The Story Behind Donald Trump's Diet Coke Button

Donald Trump's presidency from 2017 to 2021 was, at times, filled with disarray and unconventional moments. According to Politico, a former senior administration later compared Trump's administration to the comedy series "Veep." Perhaps nothing illustrates this point better than Trump's Diet Coke button. Located on the iconic Resolute Desk, journalist Tom Newton Dunn explained on Twitter that with a push of the red button, "a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter" for Trump. The button was there before Trump took office, and was previously used by presidents to call for assistance.

Trump specifically reworked it for his Diet Coke needs. But not every individual that came into the Oval Office was aware of the button's benign purpose. Per Insider, Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, wrote in his book "The Chief's Chief" that he was taken aback when he first encountered the red button. He said that it "seemed like something you might use to launch a nuclear missile, or maybe to order SEAL Team Six into action."

When Trump pressed the button, Meadows expected something big to happen, but instead, a Diet Coke was delivered to the president. In 2017, The New York Times reported that Trump drank 12 Diet Cokes a day.