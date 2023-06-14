Jessica Biel And Beverley Mitchell Had A Crush On The Same Co-Star While Filming 7th Heaven

Fans may remember "7th Heaven" as a wholesome family series about a reverend and his wife raising seven children. The series debuted in 1996 and ran for 11 seasons before ending in 2007. Although the show was about a big, happy family, behind the scenes things were a bit different. Stars Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell even harbored crushes on their on-screen brother, Barry Watson. The series also starred Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman.

However, Biel and Mitchell never let their mutual crush on Watson impact their real-life friendship. In 2018, Mitchell, who played Lucy Camden, revealed that she and her on-screen sister became the best of friends while filming the show. "Pretty much every moment that Jessie and I were on set together was a favorite. We always had so much fun. I mean, you put us on set, and we just laughed, and we always blew through our scenes, which kind of was terrible because then we were done," she told TODAY in 2018.

However, just like real sisters, Mitchell says that she and Biel did butt heads on occasion. "[Jessica Biel] used to drive me fricking nuts, and we used to literally want to battle," the TV star told Us Weekly in 2019. Thankfully, they seemed to get over their bickering phase and never had a spat over their feelings for Watson.