How Many Kids Does Hollywood Legend Al Pacino Have?

Al Pacino is one of Hollywood's most legendary actors, starring in films such as "The Godfather," "Serpico," "Dick Tracy," "House of Gucci," and "Scarface." However, the actor is also leaving behind a legacy for his three adult children and the one he has on the way. Pacino's oldest child, daughter Julie Marie Pacino, was born in 1989. Although her father is an acting icon, her mother, Jan Tarrant, is also in the entertainment business working as an acting coach. A talent for show business seems to run in the family, as Julie is an actor, director, producer, and filmmaker.

"As a child I was always making little shorts with my friends and writing stories to act out. I remember visiting film sets as a kid and always being incredibly intrigued by the alternate reality that I was stepping into," Julie told New York Film Academy in 2014. "Making movies and watching movies was always very therapeutic for me. I liked being sucked into a story, falling in love with the different characters and ultimately learning something about my own desires and myself. I feel very fortunate that I knew from an early age that I wanted to work in the film business."

Julie even started her own production company in 2009 called Poverty Row Entertainment. The company focuses on short-format work like commercials and music videos. "It's great to be able to work on something from start to finish," she said. "I learn something new every time."