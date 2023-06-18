Why You Should Consider Avoiding Skincare Products Containing Talc

For years, talc has been used in cosmetic and skincare products. Makeup products such as eyeshadow, foundation, and lipstick have been known to include the substance, as it is meant to make their application smooth. Talcum powder has been around for decades as a moisture absorber and body deodorizer. Many baby powders have incorporated talc in their formulas to help with preventing diaper rash. Though many products in every aspect of body care continue to use talc, some experts are now warning users to exercise caution and know their facts when using items that contain talc.

Talc is a naturally created mineral composed of silicon, magnesium, oxygen, and hydrogen, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The biggest concern regarding talc is its potential exposure to asbestos, which is toxic to humans. Talc can become contaminated during the mining process, according to a study in the National Library of Medicine. Once this tainted mineral finds its way into products used on the skin, serious illness can follow. Thousands of lawsuits have plagued big companies such as Johnson & Johnson from millions of victims claiming to have been sickened after using products containing asbestos-contaminated talc. This is why you should do your best to avoid it if possible, especially if you wear makeup every day.