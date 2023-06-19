5 Tips To Debloat Your Face

Feeling bloated is nothing new. In fact, it has actually become a common wellness trend to address bloating and attempt to find the root cause of it. With social media influencers touting the benefits of their "debloat smoothies" or detox juice cleanses, bloating can often be misconstrued as simply feeling full or having your stomach slightly expand after a meal.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, actual bloating in your stomach is usually a painful type of fullness that relates to an underlying problem in your gut. Poor digestion can be caused by health issues like leaky gut or irritable bowel syndrome, but other lifestyle factors like stress levels and diet can play a role.

Interestingly, bloating in your face is slightly different because it relates to an overall feeling of puffiness. There are many reasons why your face might be feeling swollen but oftentimes it is largely related to diet or lifestyle choices. The good news is that once you understand the factors that are causing the puffiness in your face, you can start making changes to debloat it.