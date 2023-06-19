How To Keep Dewy Makeup Going Strong All Day Long

While the 2010s were all about full-coverage foundation, matte products, and dramatic contour, makeup trends have shifted in recent years towards more "natural" looking finishes and products. In this way, the dewy skin look currently reigns supreme, with social media users and celebrities alike often opting for glowy, subdued looks.

Dewy skin, also referred to as glass skin, is all about cultivating a radiant, dew-kissed appearance. Skincare is a key element of this beauty trend, paired with the rise of clean beauty, but dewy makeup is equally as popular. Think social media's glowy ethereal looks or the aesthetic fresh-faced coquette makeup.

However, if you've ever sported a dewy makeup look, then you'll know that creating a glassy appearance is only half the battle. Maintaining this radiance can be a real struggle, as your makeup might start to fade or garner an unwanted oily shine. Luckily, there are some easy ways to help keep your dewy makeup looking radiant all day long.