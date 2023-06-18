How Arnold Schwarzenegger's Affair Impacted The Relationship Between His Kids

In 2011, action legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger made headlines for a shocking reason — He revealed that he had an affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena. This relationship resulted in a son, Joseph Baena, born in 1997. At the time of his birth, Schwarzenegger had been married to journalist and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver for over a decade. Together, Arnold and Shriver share four kids; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Christopher Schwarzenegger.

Arnold has repeatedly apologized to his family for the affair and has gone on to form a relationship with his son, Joseph, too. Despite this, Page Six reported that Arnold's children with Shriver aren't too keen on having a relationship with their half-brother. News of the affair led to the end of Arnold and Shriver's longtime marriage, and they officially divorced in 2021. A source admitted, "To be honest, the other kids don't love Joe. It's a shame as he's a really good kid, and Arnold has always treated him like all his other kids — very fairly. But for whatever reason, the other kids take [the affair] out on Joe."

With this in mind, the strain between Arnold's children has been evident on social media and during public outings alike.