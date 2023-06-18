Bo And Hope's Best Days Of Our Lives Weddings Ranked
"Days of Our Lives" fans know that Bo and Hope Brady are one of the most iconic soap opera couples of all time. The iconic pair, played by Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso, captivated fans from the start, and viewers have loved watching their epic love story, which has included several weddings, three children, and lots of up and down moments. Bo and Hope first met in 1983 and their connection was instant. Although Hope was still a teenager at the time, she and Bo cultivated a friendship that later turned into romance. Of course, things weren't always easy for the couple that fans refer to as "Bope." They've had to deal with several setbacks during their relationship, including kidnapping, the loss of a child, and each of them being presumed dead.
However, during the times when Bo and Hope were together, fans couldn't get enough. Viewers watched the couple fall in love, have incredible adventures together, work side-by-side on the police force, and welcome three children. The couple's first child, Shawn-Douglas Brady, was born in the late 1980s and was a teenager when Hope gave birth to the couple's second child, a son named Zack. Years later, in 2006, Bo and Hope welcomed their daughter, Ciara, to the family.
During Bo and Hope's amazing run on "Days of Our Lives," the couple tied the knot on four separate occasions, and each one has been memorable. Of course, some stand out more than others.
1. Bo and Hope had an iconic royal wedding in 1985
In 1985, "Days of Our Lives" fans finally got to see Bo and Hope walk down the aisle together in a lavish wedding ceremony. During a time when the couple was helping the ISA bust a criminal known as Dragon, who was plotting to kill members of the British royal family, the pair stopped a character named Lady Joanna from being murdered. The royal family was so grateful for Bo and Hope's assistance in the situation that they offered to give them an elegant royal wedding ceremony that fans will likely never forget, per Soap Digest.
Bo and Hope's closest friends and family members made the trip from Salem to England, where they watched the couple make their relationship official. "Oh, Bo, I fell in love with you the first time I saw you but it's taken all that time to realize that what I felt then is nothing compared to what I feel now," Hope said during her vows (via Soaps). "Hope, I know it's taken us a long time to get here. I never thought I could have someone in my life that could make me so happy or make me feel so alive," Bo told his bride.
According to Glamour, Bo and Hope's wedding scenes were filmed on location in England and cost more than $30,000 to film. The wedding was definitely one of the most memorable in the soap opera's history, and the best of Bo and Hope's relationship.
2. Bo and Hope remarried on Christmas Eve 2000
The turn of the century was a huge time for "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite couple Bo and Hope Brady. The pair struggled and eventually separated after Hope found out that she was pregnant with her second child, which she believed could have belonged to John Black. However, the stress of the pregnancy didn't stop the couple from reuniting and having their second big wedding ceremony, which took place on Christmas Eve 2000. While the wedding was just as lavish as any other Salem nuptials, the bride and groom were much more laid back this time around.
According to Soap Hub, Bo played basketball with his teenage son, Shawn, before heading to the ceremony. Meanwhile, Hope took a limo ride through a local fast food drive-thru to grab a quick snack before arriving at the church for the wedding. She even ended up splattering ketchup on her gorgeous wedding dress and face. Of course, her father, Doug Williams, cleaned her up just in time to walk her down the aisle.
The Christmas Eve wedding marked the couple's second classic ceremony. However, earlier that same year they had a quickie wedding during a very chaotic time in their lives.
3. Bo and Hope married at the hospital before their son's birth
When Hope Brady found out that she was pregnant in 2000, she fully believed that the baby was fathered by John Black during a time when they were both brainwashed by Stefano DiMera. Bo knew the circumstances behind the pregnancy and decided that he wanted to be with Hope and help her raise the baby, despite the fact that he wasn't the biological father, per TV Fanatic. The pregnancy storyline ended up spawning a baby switch plot that shocked fans and led to Bo and Hope raising the baby that Lexie and Abe Carver were supposed to adopt. Meanwhile, the Carvers took home Hope's child (via Soap Digest). Later, the switch was revealed, and it was discovered that Bo was the true father of the little boy that he and Hope had named Zack.
Although at the time Bo believed he wasn't Zack's father, when Hope went into labor with the baby, he promised to be by her side forever. The couple got married right then and there at the hospital in a very romantic and heartwarming moment. "Hope we have loved each other for so long. So many things have come between us for so long and here we are vowing our love and commitment to one another," Bo said in his vows, per Soaps.
After making it official at the hospital, Bo and Hope went on to plan their Christmas wedding a few months later.
4. Bo and Hope renewed their vows in 2008
In 2008, "Days of Our Lives" fans watched Bo and Hope Brady re-commit their love to one another by renewing their wedding vows, per Daytime Confidential. Bo planned the surprise vow renewal with the help of his family and friends and knocked Hope off her feet with the romantic gesture. The couple's best friends, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, officiated the ceremony, which featured plenty of flashbacks to the couple's other weddings as well. "Twenty-four years have gone but you know what? I look into your eyes and I see the man I fell in love with when I was just a girl, the man who never fails to surprise me, even now," Hope told Bo during the wedding. "I still want only you and need only you. I don't deserve you and I thank God that you're standing by my side and that you stay by my side even when that's not easy to do," Bo told his loving wife in return.
Although Bo and Hope suffered several setbacks during their married years, they always found their way back to one another. They defied the odds countless times and gave viewers something to root for amid the constant Salem drama. Sadly, the couple's relationship hasn't been giving a happy ending (at least not yet).
Another wedding on the way?
Although Bo and Hope have seemingly lived several lifetimes together over the decades, "Days of Our Lives" fans have watched the couple fall on very hard times in the last 10 years. After Bo was held hostage by Stefano DiMera for several years, he finally returned to Salem to reunite with his family. However, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and died in Hope's arms shortly after (via Soaps in Depth). Sadly, Hope had to go on without the love of her life, but what she didn't know is that Megan Hathaway had taken Bo's body and placed it in a cryogenic chamber. Several years later, Megan got her hands on the three prisms that held precious medical knowledge and technology. She used the prisms to bring Bo back from the dead.
After nearly a decade apart, Bo and Hope finally came face to face in Greece. However, their bad luck continued when, shortly after their reunion, Bo was shot by his own son, Shawn Brady, who believed that he was about to hurt his mother, per Michael Fairman TV. Bo fell into a coma, which has now left Hope spending even more time apart from her one true love.
Fans want to see Bo and Hope back in action again in the future and can't wait to see how their story plays out. Of course, another wedding would be the end goal for viewers who have followed the iconic couple's soap opera journey.