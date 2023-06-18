Bo And Hope's Best Days Of Our Lives Weddings Ranked

"Days of Our Lives" fans know that Bo and Hope Brady are one of the most iconic soap opera couples of all time. The iconic pair, played by Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso, captivated fans from the start, and viewers have loved watching their epic love story, which has included several weddings, three children, and lots of up and down moments. Bo and Hope first met in 1983 and their connection was instant. Although Hope was still a teenager at the time, she and Bo cultivated a friendship that later turned into romance. Of course, things weren't always easy for the couple that fans refer to as "Bope." They've had to deal with several setbacks during their relationship, including kidnapping, the loss of a child, and each of them being presumed dead.

However, during the times when Bo and Hope were together, fans couldn't get enough. Viewers watched the couple fall in love, have incredible adventures together, work side-by-side on the police force, and welcome three children. The couple's first child, Shawn-Douglas Brady, was born in the late 1980s and was a teenager when Hope gave birth to the couple's second child, a son named Zack. Years later, in 2006, Bo and Hope welcomed their daughter, Ciara, to the family.

During Bo and Hope's amazing run on "Days of Our Lives," the couple tied the knot on four separate occasions, and each one has been memorable. Of course, some stand out more than others.